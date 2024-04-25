Will the Vatican soon censor credible Catholic mystics?

Will the Vatican, courtesy of controversial Cardinal Victor Fernandez (who, in 1998, wrote a book regarded by some as pornographic) finally muzzle dire prophecies from Heaven as conveyed by credible Catholic mystics through the recent decades and even in our days?

Catholic vlogger Anthony Stine of “Return to Tradition” YouTube channel thinks so, and some other Catholic personalities have such fear.

This, after Cardinal Fernandez, whose appointment by Pope Francis as prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith raised brows, has announced a forthcoming new document on discerning apparitions.

The last time the Vatican issued a general document on apparitions was in 1978, during the final months of the pontificate of Pope Paul VI.

The Register publication quoted Fernandez last April 23 as saying that he and his staff are “in the process of finalizing a new text with clear guidelines and norms for the discernment of apparitions and other phenomena.” He did not divulge any details.

In 1978 during the pontificate of Pope Paul VI, the Vatican issued “Norms Regarding the Manner of Proceedings in the Discernment of Presumed Apparitions or Revelations” which stated that the Church’s responsibility is to first judge the facts, then permit public devotion if the examination is favorable, and finally make a judgment on the authenticity and supernatural character of the event.

The most recent Vatican document regarding apparitions was issued in 2001 by the then-Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments. In a “Directory on Popular Piety and the Liturgy: Principles and Guidelines,” the congregation drew on the Catechism of the Catholic Church and its references to private revelation.

That passage (No. 67) states that private revelations “do not belong … to the deposit of faith,” and adds that it is not their role to “improve or complete Christ's definitive Revelation, but to help live more fully by it in a certain period of history.”

In 1907, Pope St. Pius X issued the encyclical Pascendi Dominici Gregis saying that the Church exercises great prudence on the issue of private revelations, allowing such traditions to be “narrated” only with caution and the disclaimer that the Church does not guarantee the truth of the facts narrated.

Indeed, it is not sin not to believe private revelations. But this is not to say that God can not reach out to us through such means.

But reports said that what Cardinal Fernandez has in mind would be much different.

In his recent vlog, Stine cited reports that Fernandez’s pending guidelines on supernatural manifestations would filter out anything dire in the reported messages from Heaven, covering not only the prophecies of living mystics such as Luz de Maria de Bonilla, Pedro Regis, Manuela Strack, etc, but also those in the messages perceived as dire in the past approved Marian apparitions such as Fatima, Akita, Lourdes, Banneux, etc.

I am not an expert in matters pertaining to religion, but the Bible tells us that way back in the days of Moses, God had issued dire warnings so that people would convert. In a modern world historically most hedonistic, is Fernandez about to tell us that God’s messages can not but be all candies and sweets?

But let’s see. It is expected that Fernandez’s issuance would be made public this May and we can only hope it’s not all about censoring God, the Blessed Mother, St. Michael the Archangel and other denizens of heaven frantically urging conversion soonest, or else….just as God did in the time of Moses…as He did in biblical Nineveh.

Meanwhile, St. Michael the Archangel issued another message to third-degree Augustinian mystic Luz de Maria de Bonilla on April 17, 2024, saying the time of the prophesied Warning is near.

Here is the official translation of the message which was given initially in Spanish (capitals retained):

“Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ: I COME TO YOU WITH MY WORD IN ORDER TO SHARE WITH YOU GOD’S WILL.

“You are loved by the Most Holy Trinity and assisted by Our Queen and Mother.

“AS PRINCE OF THE HEAVENLY LEGIONS I HAVE TO TELL YOU THAT YOU ARE VERY CLOSE TO THE WARNING.

“Each person will see in their conscience even the smallest of their errors, sins, acts of humiliation towards other brothers and sisters, contempt towards their brothers and sisters, with pride and arrogance in all its forms.

“You will see your selfish interests, whims, infidelity, lies, denials, lack of love for your neighbor, wishing harm to your neighbor, the lack of charity.

“You will see how many times you scorned God or stopped loving Him; you will feel the pain of denying the Most Holy Trinity. Above all, what you will see the most will be the lack of love for God and neighbor.

“Those who are loving possess a treasure from which every jewel comes: charity, forgiveness, the wisdom of understanding and the wealth of hope. Love makes all things possible, achieves all things, it has the Law of God to hand and draws near to what is good.

“YOU HAVE FORGOTTEN ABOUT THE WARNING, AND THIS IS NOT HOW IT SHOULD BE! Keep in mind that during the Warning you will experience the pain of every act contrary to the Divine Will; the pain will be spiritual, but at some points you will feel that the pain is united to the flesh, being almost physical.

“There will be light on high and then darkness in the soul; those who have confessed their sins, who have repented from the heart, have made a resolution to amend and have not committed the same sin, these human beings will feel to a lesser extent the pain of wrongful acts committed.

“HUMANITY WILL EXPERIENCE SUFFERING BECAUSE OF HAVING TAKEN BAD DECISIONS, ESPECIALLY DUE TO STUBBORNNESS AND DISOBEDIENCE.

“Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, you are under the constant threat of war, turning pale at the excessive attacks of some nations against others. War should not be an option; it is rather a form of madness in which many innocent children die. War is taking shape and drawing in other nations, involving those who do not want it, and chaos is increasing.

“REMAIN SPIRITUALLY ATTENTIVE! DO NOT ALLOW EVIL TO DOMINATE YOU: YOU HAVE THE ABILITY TO DISCERN BETWEEN GOOD AND EVIL.

“From north to south and from east to west you will see your brothers and sisters fall and will groan in great pain such as this generation has never suffered before. Creaturely hands are marvelous at creating and unfortunately they are marvelous for creating destruction.

“Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, the waters will flood the coasts in order to cleanse human wickedness, this being a form of purification. The wonders of the powerful Hand of God the Father will be present in the moments of greatest difficulty for the human race. God will not allow the human race to destroy His Creation!

“IN THE MIDST OF THE WAR GREAT MIRACLES WILL OCCUR - WONDERFUL MIRACLES AMONG HUMAN BEINGS OF FIRM FAITH.

“Continue without fear; Divine Love is infinite and you will not be alone. My Heavenly Legions will defend you and hide you if necessary, but prepare and remain within love, so that ‘hearts of flesh’ would be preserved until the new dawn of peace among men.

“Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, without fear, anxiety or despair, continue without turning back; the children of God will know how to distinguish between freedom and everything that is worldly and sinful.

“Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray regarding the suffering caused by the volcanoes that will erupt throughout the Earth.

“Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray: the earth will shake, strong earthquakes will occur in one place and another.

“Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray: war will continue and will be fiercer. Pray for yourselves.

“I bless you with the same Sword with which I defend you.”