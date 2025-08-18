Will there be BSKE?

The suspense is over. Postponed na ang Barangay at Sanggunian Kabataan (BSKE) elections. It was moved to November 2026. President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos said he will sign the bill into law. Palakpakan ang mga incumbents. It will be recalled, the House of Representatives voted to postpone it. Voting 153-4 the members of the House of Representatives okayed it on final reading the proposed measure and thus extending the barangay officials to remain in office. Approved also by the senate. But wait. The Supreme Court will have to deliberate.

Romy Makalintal whose practice as election lawyer spans decades quoting a Supreme Court decision said Congress by law cannot postpone the forthcoming December 1, 2025 elections. Which will prevail? From a layman’s point of view, easy to be understood, Supreme Court is SUPREME! I am no lawyer, what I know, Supreme Court decisions are parts of the laws of our republic. However, President Bongbong Marcos wanted it postponed too, so he okayed it.

People love to talk about politics. BSKE is definitely non-partisan as envisioned. However, the politicians are involved by way of expression of support, even logistical. The fixing of the term of the barangay officials can be credited to Speaker Martin Romualdez and Congressman Sandro Marcos. They believe the barangay officials are indebted to the speaker and Marcoses. Is it a preparation for 2028? It’s a big YES.

To be elected as a barangay official is huge and big deal today. Not in my youth, when I was still in shorts and growing up in barrio Cangatba, Porac town. The barangays were then called barrios. I remember how then Porac Mayor Higinio M. Gopez pleaded Apung Pio David to remain as the barrio head for no one wanted to relieve the latter. The barangay captain was called tininte del baryo. It was during the time of President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. who gave the rank and ‘promoted’ the tininte to kapitan. And on top of that the barangay captains together with the council members were given salaries. And that started the jockeying of positions. Did you know that despite its non-partisan nature, barangay elections became highly competitive over time. It became expensive to run. Naging magastos na rin sa mga kandidato.

Yes Virginia, he is coming back. Many are surprised how come the long time serving Mabalacat Mayor Marino ‘Boking’ Morales is relaunching his political career via the barangay elections in Dau. And this time with the backing of businessman Rodolfo ‘Tatay Bong’ Pineda. With Pineda’s support, Mayor Geld Aquino will do the same. To recall, Morales served for more than twenty years and was unseated because the court ruled his ineligibility and Garbo was declared winner. Garbo run for a re-election and clinched it, while Morales run for vice mayor in that election and was beaten by newcomer Geld Aquino. Now Garbo will be a private citizen after his loss to Aquino in the recent mayoral race. Ganyan talaga ang buhay!