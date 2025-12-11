Win Big Prizes with Abenson and Home Credit’s Christmasaya Giveaway!

Here at Abenson, we’re all about making our shoppers’ Christmas celebrations happier and merrier! Through Christmasaya Giveaway, Home Credit joins in on the gift-giving season through expanded raffle prizes including the latest tech, brand new motorcycles, and fully waived loans, with Abenson!

This Christmasaya Giveaway wouldn’t be possible without Abenson’s trusted financing partner–Home Credit! In the same commitment of bringing the good life to Filipino homes, we extend our gratitude and appreciation to our shoppers that have been with us this year together with Home Credit. Truly, a Christmasaya celebration!

Starting November 15, 2025 to January 31, 2026, 35 winners can have the chance of winning these amazing raffle prizes at Abenson!

●Ten (10) winners can win Apple’s newest iPhone 17 release

●Five (5) winners can take home the first Apple iPhone Air

●Ten (10 winners can get a brand new Honda Click 125

●Ten (10) winners can have their Home Credit loans fully waived through our Loan It, Win It promo, perfect for a fresh start this 2026!

Disclaimer: There will be no limit on the waived loan amount. The winner’s remaining loan balance will be waived by Home Credit completely.

Get a chance to win these prizes when you shop at any participating Abenson store and make a Home Credit purchase worth at least ₱25,000! For promo eligibility, simply download the Home Credit mobile app and register. Customers will be asked to scan the QR code to complete their registration and participate in the Christmasaya raffle promo!

Keep your notifications on as the Virtual Grand Draw will be held on February 13, 2026 in the Home Credit PH Facebook page, announcing the winners of these amazing prizes. Winners will be announced fourteen (14) days after each draw schedule and will receive a message from Home Credit via SMS, call, email, and registered mail. Once notified by Home Credit, the winners can claim their prizes at the nearest Abenson store.

Here are the guidelines the winner must follow upon claiming their prize:

●The winner must present the notification they received from Home Credit and a valid ID.

●If claiming via an authorized representative, please present the following:

○Winner’s notification mail

○Authorization letter assigning the representative to receive the prize in his behalf

○Valid ID of winner

○Valid ID of authorized representative

●Failure to claim their prizes within 60 days will forfeit the winner’s claim on the prize.

Your hulugan now can be your ticket to getting your hands on these amazing gifts that will surely make your Christmas and New Year celebrations extra special! So what are you waiting for? Head over to your nearest participating Abenson store, make your purchase with Home Credit, and join the Christmasaya Giveaway!

Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-242395 Series of 2025