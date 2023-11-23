Winners all in the BSKE

NOW that the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections are over, the winners/elected officials should focus on planning their good goals and projects for the electorate.

While understandably they would serve only for two years (due to previous deferments of the elections), they now aim at achieving good results in preparation for the mid-term election in 2025 for mayors, congressmen, governors and members of the Sanggunians and senators. See? It is only a short interval prior to the 2028 presidential election where the real action is.

In Mabalacat City, almost all the bets of Mayor Crisostomo C. Garbo won, including brother Rustico C. Garbo (Cacutud) and Glennjo Tiongco (Dapdap).

Incumbents Mabiga barangay chairman Elmer Rivera Calaguas and Poblacion’s Elmer “Totong” Mendiola handily won over their rivals, proof that both are achievers and have good plans for their respective barangays.

I am also glad to hear Jaime Jimenez takes his old post as Barangay Chairman in Calumpang. He has, after all, a satisfactory record of service in the barangay.

I feel sad, however, for the loss of Rodolfo Bondoc as Barangay Chairman of Mawaque. Nice try, Ompong and keep serving your barangay mates and who knows you might win next time.

It is the end of the road, politically, for former mayor Marino “Boking” Morales who ran against the formidable force of incumbent Dau Barangay Chairnan Derrick Dee. I think it is about tine Boking hanged his political gloves and see the world leisurely.

If it is any consolation, his sons Ike and Atlas won seats as Kagawad in the Barangay Dau council. These two, young as they are, have bright future in Mabalacat politics.

# # #

In Barangay Tabun, incumbent Barangay Chairman Danilo de Leon won over comebacking Rannie de Leon and Ghen Garbo Pascual, both affluent candidates.

Despite the negative remarks thrown at Kap Dan’s way, he still emerged victorious over his moneyed opponents. Congrats, Kap Dan.

With an active and well-organized political machinery/network, former Angeles City councillor Joseph “PG” Ponce trounced his well-entrenched rival in the recent Balibago barangay clections.

Now as the chairman, Joseph will definitely make this already prosperous area a more progressive one.

# # #

I give my regards to an old friend John Sambo, mayor of Sto. Tomas, Pampanga, who has since regained his old post.

I’m sure John has big plans for his town to make it one of the most viable towns in the province.

I also want to extend my regards to Paolo Tecson, head of the LTO Mabiga Branch for his able management of his office which handles issuances/renewals of registration of vehicles, licenses and other services.