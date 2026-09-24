With GCash You Can Now Be A Stockholder

For many Filipinos, GCash has become part of everyday life.

We use it to pay bills, send money, shop, pay merchants and manage our finances. But the platform is now offering something beyond consumption.

Through GStocks PH, GCash users can become investors in the Philippine stock market.

The idea is simple: instead of using money only to buy things, users can also put part of their money into shares of publicly listed companies.

For years, stock investing has been viewed by many Filipinos as complicated or reserved for people with substantial money and financial knowledge. GStocks PH is helping change that by putting stock trading within a platform already familiar to millions of Filipinos.

Through broker AB Capital Securities Inc., users can register without paperwork and access market information and beginner-friendly investment guidance through the GCash app. GStocks PH now serves more than two million users, according to GCash.

The numbers show the broader shift toward online investing.

According to the Philippine Stock Exchange’s 2025 Stock Market Investor Profile, stock market accounts increased by 27.3 percent last year to 3.64 million from 2.86 million in 2024.

Retail investors accounted for 99.2 percent of all accounts. Of these, 3.22 million were held online through digital trading platforms and e-wallets. Online retail accounts grew by 30.5 percent year-on-year.

But buying stocks is not the same as buying something from an online store.

When you purchase shares, you become a part-owner of a publicly listed company. The value of those shares can rise or fall depending on market conditions and the company’s performance and prospects.

Investors can make money, but they can also lose money.

That makes financial literacy essential.

Before buying a stock, an investor should understand the company, its business, financial condition and risks. Investing should also fit one’s financial goals and budget.

GCash has also introduced its AI-powered Pera Coach, which provides financial and investment information. Winsley Bangit, Group Head of New Businesses at Mynt, the parent company of GCash, said the company is strengthening financial literacy alongside its investment services.

That is important as more Filipinos enter the market.

The goal should not simply be to buy a stock because it is available on a phone. It should be to understand what ownership means.

The stock market is ultimately about businesses. When people buy shares, they are putting their money behind companies and participating, however modestly, in their growth and risks.

For years, Filipinos have been encouraged to save.

The next financial lesson is learning how money can also be invested.

This gives GCash a different role in the financial lives of its users.

The question is no longer simply:

“What can I buy with GCash?”

It can also be:

“What can I own?”

Through GStocks PH, the answer can include a stake in a Philippine publicly listed company.

From being a consumer, a Filipino can now become a shareholder.

That is more than another feature in a finance app. It is another way for ordinary Filipinos to participate in the country’s business and capital markets.