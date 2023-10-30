“Without prayer, war will come upon every corner of the earth”

Through the decades that I have been sharing messages from Catholic mystics, never have I felt as much urgency to spread what Heaven has been telling mankind to prepare for. I am not by my lonesome; many Catholics of stature, more familiar with eschatology, are in frenetic mode over what definitely has commenced: the Great Tribulation.

Yet so many prefer to ignore the signs of the times and opt to live as if what’s prophesied even in the Bible will remain in mere print. This, for as long as they are not affected yet by dire events. But no, the recent messages from Heaven have become explicit: there is a need for all to brace spiritually and even materially. Now.

I will not waste more space and share instead another urgent message from the Most Holy Blessed Mother to third degree Augustinian mystic Luz de Maria de Bonilla on Oct. 22, 2023 as follows:

“Beloved children of My Heart: Children, how I love you, how I love you!

“My call is a special one. I want each one of you to bless yourself by being aware of the spiritual moment in which you are living. In this way your works and behavior will be in accordance with those of a true child of My divine Son and at the same time you will bless your brothers and sisters.

“Children, the unity of humanity is urgent before it is too late.

“ Pray for the innocent all over the world, that they would not be tortured or become the spoils of war.

“You will be surprised by the violence of those who are at war outside of countries that are at war: humanity will suffer attacks.

“Take My call seriously; be vigilant in Churches – merciless persecutions are beginning. War will spread and a greater number of My children will fall prey to evil, choosing the easy path with the aim of not being persecuted.

“Take seriously what is happening: terrorism is targeting you as its prey (2) throughout the Earth.

“Be cautious and continue in prayer and reparation, increasing in faith, strengthening faith, uniting yourselves more to My Divine Son.

“Children, the sky will be lit up as a result of a comet.

“Tirelessly pray the rosary. You are in the midst of critical times for all humanity; these are the tmes of the fulfillment of My revelations.

“The bad behavior of the children of My divine Son is bringing pain. Water will appear suddenly with greater force, causing serious devastation, leading you to horror from one moment to the next.

“Beloved children of My divine Son and of My Immaculate Heart, unity with My Divine Son is essential for you in order to remain more attentive to the Divine Calls.

“Be creatures of good – keep yourselves in a state of grace, so that Divine Blessing would be continually poured out upon you.

“Entrusting yourselves to My Divine Son is the step that you must take now!

“Keep striving for conversion and live seeking to stay longer and longer in a state of grace.

“I bless you and protect you; do not fear, but convert.

“Do not fear those who can only kill the body, but not the soul; rather fear him who can destroy both soul and body in hell.

“Be creatures of good and this Mother will maintain you by Her hand. Little children, do not be afraid; am I now here who am your Mother? I love you, I bless you.” (End of quote.)

Luz de Maria then recalled other messages she had received. The following message that pertains to what is now happening between Israel and Hamas was issued way back on Oct. 10, 2015 by Our Lord Jesus Christ thrrough Luz:

“The Antichrist is in the world and is secretly examining the scenario in which men find themselves, specifying what is necessary in order for chaos to spread and so that his appearance would be regarded by My People as an act of salvation in the midst of suffering due to terrorism, war, strife and famine, which will be a specter passing among My children, making man despair and leading him to be more savage than an animal. In the face of hunger, man is no longer man.

The peace negotiated by man transforms itself into violence. Israel will suffer due to terrorism, and in reacting hastily it will draw suffering.”

And then there also was a message in regard to a coming comet. On April 30, 2015. Our LOrd Jesus also told Luz:

“A comet will appear that will shock all humanity. You should stay in your homes. Have Holy Water ready; let there be a Bible in every home, and in your homes dedicate a place within the house for a small altar with the image of My Blessed Mother and a Crucifix, and consecrate the home to My Holy Will so that I might protect you when necessary.”

Over in the US, another message was given by Our Lord Jesus to American mystic Jennifer last Oct. 24. The message:

“My child, if my children desire to grow in holiness, then I say go to Reconciliation. My children, you must reconcile yourselves before me. Go before the seat of my representative and seek my mercy. If you seek peace, then it must begin within your heart, mind, and soul. You must not seek vengeance against another, for you are substituting my mercy for your justice. Nothing on this earth can surpass eternal justice. You must pray even for your enemies. You must pray in humility, and from there heavenly graces will come.

“My children, without prayer, war will come upon every corner of the earth. There are many leaders who are guiding my people to the slaughter. They do not seek peace. They seek war and bloodshed in the name of greed, power and pride. I have warned my children for some time that Russia and China were uniting behind closed doors. America will turn on itself without prayer and repentance.

“Do not be foolish children, do not be naive to the enemy’s plans, for in the blink of an eye chaos will break out all over the world. Be vigilant! Be vigilant! Be vigilant in all things! Remember, my children, those who have the greatest minds do not always have the greatest hearts. Man would find great favor if he would use his gifts for the good of his neighbor. Come, my children – come to me in adoration and you will find refuge, for I am Jesus and my mercy and justice will prevail.”