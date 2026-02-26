Wives of PPO officers conduct blood letting

The Officers’ Ladies Club (OLC) of the Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) recently conducted a blood letting activity at Bale Katimawan in Barangay Sto. Niño, City of San Fernando, Pampanga.

The project was implemented under the supervision of Colonel Eugene Marcelo, director of the Pampanga PPO and Major Marchette M. Marcelo, adviser of OLC Pampanga.

The initiative is aimed to ensure a stable and sufficient blood supply for patients in need.

Organized in partnership with don@te.philippines, the event highlighted the true spirit of volunteerism and community service.

Each blood donation symbolized hope, compassion, and a chance at life for those battling critical illnesses, the OLC stated.

During the event, the Pampanga PPO welcomed Myrna J. Reyes, President of Donate Philippines, who acted as the Guest of Honor and Speaker.

In her message, Reyes emphasized that blood donation is a simple yet powerful act that can save lives.

She reminded everyone that anyone can be a hero through selfless service.

The Pampanga PPO thanked its partners and sponsors including Independent Order of Odd Fellows Grand Lodge of the Philippines – Central Luzon District, Jose B. Lingad Regional Memorial Hospital, d@nate philippines, Regional Medical Unit 3, and Regional OLC PRO 3, for their unwavering support in making this life-saving activity possible.