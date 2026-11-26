A woman was arrested during the implementation of a search warrant in Barangay Consuelo, Macabebe, Pampanga, on Wednesday morning, November 25.

Colonel Ricardo David, director of Pampanga Police Provincial Office, said illegal drugs were found in her possession.

The suspect yielded some 23.3 grams of suspected shabu valued at P158,440.

The arrested woman is facing charges for violation of Section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

David assured the public that the provincial police will continue to intensify its campaign against illegal drugs.