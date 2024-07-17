Woman killed by lightning

SAN LUIS — A 39-year-old woman was struck and killed by lightning in Barangay San Isidro in this town last weekend.

Authorities said the incident happened Saturday afternoon, July 13.

The victim and her child were reportedly caught in a sudden heavy downpour while on their way home.

The identity of the woman and her child were hidden for their privacy.

The mother and child took a temporary shelter under a mango tree when the lightning struck at the area.

Police said the woman sustained severe injuries on her left shoulder.

Her child was luckily spared by the lightning, police added.