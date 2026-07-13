Woman killed in Guagua shooting; husband nabbed

A 39-year-old woman was killed while her 45-year-old husband was placed under police custody.

The couple, who both sustained gunshot wounds, were found inside their residence in Purok 3, Barangay San Miguel Betis, Guagua, Pampanga, on Saturday morning, July 12, 2026.

Police said the duo allegedly had an argument before the incident, which occurred at around 8:30 a.m. on said date.

Personnel from the Guagua Municipal Police Station responded after receiving a phone call reporting the shooting.

Upon arriving at the house, the officers found the bloodied couple inside their residence.

Lieutenant Colonel Jaime Edejer, Guagua Municipal Police chief, said that witness accounts indicated that three gunshots were heard from the couple's residence.

Responders from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office declared the woman dead at the scene.

Her husband, who also sustained a gunshot wound, was taken to a hospital for treatment before being placed under police custody.

Personnel of the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) processed the area to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the motive and the firearm used.

Police said the case remains under investigation. |via Tristan Jingco