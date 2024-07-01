Woman nabbed for illegal drugs

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — A 44-year-old woman was arrested by authorities during an anti-illegal drug operation on Saturday, June 29 in Angeles City.

Brigadier General Jose Hidalgo, director of Police Regional Office Region III, said operatives of Angeles City Police Station 1 launched a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Nicolas of said city.

The operation led to the apprehension of alias “Mela”, who is considered as a high-value individual (HVI) of the city police.

Hidalgo said “Mela” yielded some 65 grams of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride worth P442,000.

The suspect is facing charges for violation of RA 9125 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.