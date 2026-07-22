Woman nabbed for online sexual abuse of daughters

The National Bureau of Investigation – Violence Against Women and Children Division (NBI-VAWCD) arrested a woman in Conepcion, Tarlac for allegedly exploiting her two minor daughters by offering them for online sexual activities to foreign nationals.

The agency said the case stemmed from a referral it received from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Manila on December 1, 2025.

According to the NBI, investigators conducted identity verification, digital evidence analysis, requests for information from GCash, PayPal, and the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), open-source intelligence gathering, surveillance, and coordination with HSI.

The suspect allegedly used WhatsApp to communicate with foreigners, arrange the alleged online sexual exploitation of her daughters, and receive payments.

On March 5, 2026, an NBI-VAWCD agent, through a live Zoom session supervised by HSI, witnessed the suspect making a WhatsApp video call with an undercover HSI agent.

The mother reportedly offered online sexual activities involving her minor daughters in exchange for payment.

The NBI it secured a Warrant to Search, Seize, and Examine Computer Data (WSSECD) from the Regional Trial Court, Branch 113 in Concepcion, Tarlac.

On July 14, 2026, the NBI-VAWCD and NBI Digital Forensic and Laboratory Division (DFLD) carried out an entrapment and rescue operation, where the suspect allegedly offered her two minor daughters for online sexual exploitation in exchange for payment.

Authorities then implemented the warrant and arrested the woman who later yielded two mobile phones.

According to the NBI, forensic analysis confirmed that one of the devices contained the WhatsApp account allegedly used by the suspect to communicate with foreign nationals.

Investigators also recovered call logs and chat conversations involving foreign-registered phone numbers, which corroborated the digital evidence gathered during the investigation.

The victims were placed under the care of the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) for protective custody, medical examination, and psychosocial intervention

The suspect is facing complaints for alleged violations of Republic Act No. 11930 (Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act) and Republic Act No. 9208, as amended by Republic Acts Nos. 10364 and 11862 (Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act).