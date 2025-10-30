Pampanga

Woman nabbed for selling drugs

A suspected illegal drug peddler was arrested during a buy-bust operation launched by agents of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 3 (PDEA-3) in Barangay Dau on Wednesday, October 29.

The suspect was identified as Aika, a 35-year-old woman of said barangay.

PDEA said the suspect yielded five sachets containing five grams of suspected shabu worth P34,000, a mobile phone, and marked money.

The agency added that the woman, who has been under surveillance since September was tagged as a "regional-target drug personality."

The operation was conducted PDEA RO3 Special Enforcement Team (RSET), PDEA Pampanga Provincial Office, and the local police.

A non-bailable offense under section 5 (sale of dangerous drugs), and section 11 (possession of dangerous drugs) of Republic Act 9165 are now being readied against the suspect.

