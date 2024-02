CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Two women were arrested during a buy-bust operation the Angeles City police launched in Barangay Amsic recently.

The suspects were identified "Jo" and "Mae", who were included in the cops' watchlist.

Recovered from their the suspects include 60 grams of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) worth P408,000.

The suspects face charges under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.