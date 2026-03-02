Women's month celebration: bridging history and the future for Filipinas

It’s time to don our violet and purple tees once again as the country celebrates National Women’s Month this March. Every year, this month-long observance highlights the continuing pursuit of gender equality and honors the irreplaceable contributions of women to our nation’s story.

These annual commemorations include the Women’s Role in History Month under Proclamation No. 227 s. 1988; the declaration of the first week of March as Women’s Week and March 8 as Women’s Rights and International Peace Day pursuant to Proclamation No. 224 s. 1988; and the celebration of March 8 as National Women’s Day under Republic Act 6949 s. 1990. Together, these landmark issuances underscore the State’s commitment to recognizing women’s rights and advancing gender-responsive governance.

This 2026, the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) calls on the nation to unite under the sub-theme “Lead like the Babaylans, Filipinas!”, a strong reminder that women’s leadership is deeply rooted in Filipino identity. In pre-colonial Philippines, Babaylans who were primarily women served as spiritual leaders, healers, advisers, and community guides. They embodied wisdom, courage, and moral authority. Today, Filipinas continue this legacy as they lead families, communities, institutions, and movements with strength and compassion.

The 2026 National Women’s Month Celebration emphasizes that women’s full participation is not only a right but a cornerstone of sustainable and inclusive progress. Across sectors and throughout the ASEAN region, Filipino women are shaping governance, peacebuilding, and community development. Their leadership, manifested by a values-driven, people-centered, and collaborative nature, propels our nation forward and strengthens our shared vision of gender equality.

As we mark this year’s celebration, may we continue to uplift the voices of women, recognize their transformative impact, and cultivate environments where they can lead and thrive. Let us honor the spirit of the Babaylan by championing leadership that heals, empowers, and unites. This March, let’s once again paint the town purple as celebrate the power, resilience, and leadership of every Filipina.