Work, classes suspended ahead of typhoon “Kristine” landfall

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Work in government and classes in schools have been suspended on Wednesday, October 23, ahead of the expected landfall of typhoon “Kristine” in the country.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin announced on Tuesday evening the suspension of government offices and classes at all levels in the whole island of Luzon due to expected inclement weather.

He, however, assured that work in government agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness/response to disasters and calamities, and/or the performance of other vital services shall continue with their operations and render the necessary services.

In Pampanga, several cities and municipalities also suspended classes as early as Tuesday afternoon.

These include the cities of San Fernando and Angeles, and towns of Mexico, Mabalacat, San Luis, Apalit, Arayat, Masantol, San Simon, Sto. Tomas and Bacolor.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said typhoon “Kristine” is forecasted to cross the country’s landmass between Wednesday evening to Thursday evening.