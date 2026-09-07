Work, classes suspended for patroness' 70th anniversary

The Provincial Government of Pampanga has ordered the suspension of work in all government offices and classes at all levels in public and private schools starting 12 noon on September 8, 2026, in observance of the 70th Canonical Coronation Anniversary of the Virgen de los Remedios, patroness of Pampanga.

Under Executive Order No. 14-2026-LGP, issued by Governor Lilia G. Pineda, the suspension covers government offices and schools throughout the province.

The order was signed on August 26, 2026 in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga.

The order cited the expected congregation of devotees and anticipated traffic congestion, crowding and public mobility concerns along routes leading to and surrounding the venues of the religious celebration.

The provincial government said the annual celebration is deeply embedded in Pampanga’s culture and tradition and that the suspension would give devotees an opportunity to participate in the event.

Frontline government offices, emergency responders and hospitals are directed to continue their regular operations to ensure uninterrupted delivery of services to the public.