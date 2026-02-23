Work, classes suspended in Mabalacat on Feb 25

Mayor Geld Aquino has issued Executive Order No. 05, Series of 2026, declaring the suspension of government work and classes at all levels in both public and private schools in Mabalacat City on February 25, Wednesday, in line with the celebration of Balacat Festival.

The executive order, signed on February 20, 2025 states that the suspension applies to "offices under the City Government and to all public and private schools within the city."

The order, however, does not cover national government agencies, government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs), banks, and private establishments not under the supervision of the city government.

The order also directs offices delivering frontline and essential services to maintain a skeletal workforce to ensure the continuous delivery of public services.

February 25 coincides with the anniversary of the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution, although the suspension in Mabalacat is specifically in connection with the festival.