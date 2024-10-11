Workplace safety champions in Central Luzon recognized

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---Establishments in Central Luzon which look after the safety and health needs of their workers and workplace were recognized by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and Occupational Safety and Health Center.

Feted during the 13th Gawad Kaligtasan at Kalusugan (GKK) awarding ceremony were Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga; Tong Lung Phils. Metal Industry in Subic, Zambales; and Perpetual Prime Manufacturing Inc. (PPMI) in Mariveles, Bataan.

Special GKK citations were conferred to SSMP Philippines Corp. in San Miguel, Tarlac; Luzon Clean Water Development Corp. in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan; and 1726 OSHEA Corp. in Angeles City, Pampanga also received special citations for their best practices on emergency preparedness and OSH capability building.

DOLE Regional Director Geraldine Panlilio said that the "GKK champions" were recognized for their proactive occupational safety and health practices, which not only ensures safety in the workplace, but benefits workers and surrounding communities as a whole.

All GKK regional champions received a trophy and cash prize amounting to P30,000 for the industry sector and government institutions, and P20,000 for individual awardees, which included Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital safety officer Dr. Jose Saporne, Tong Lung Phils. Metal Industry's Antonita Jutie Ambayin and Perpetual Prime Manufacturing Inc. 's Manuel Gonzales.

They will represent Central Luzon in the 13th GKK National Awarding set in November in Cebu.