Workshop on traditional lantern-making conducted

BACOLOR—Master lantern maker Rolando Quiambao led the two-day workshop on the traditional lantern of Bacolor town.

The lecture series was hosted by the Don Honorio Ventura State University through its Office of International Partnerships and Programs.

The program aligns with the Edutourism initiative funded by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

The event is part of lectures on local culture, crafts, and culinary arts.

The lanternaking workshop ran with the named “Amut: The Origin of Pampanga’s Giant Lantern.”

Cluster head for parol Eler Delos Reyes said the seminar aims to instruct teachers from Bacolor, both public and private, on the rudiments and history of classical parol making.

The participants are mainly industrial arts teachers as well as technology and livelihood education.

Quiambao said the lecture also emphasized the cultural importance of the roots of the traditional lanterns of Bacolor.

He added that the lecture focuses on the commercial and industrial potentials of the skills in lantern making.

Quiambao added that traditional lanterns can also be a source of livelihood.

He added teachers can teach their students the basics of traditional lantern-making in their respective classes.

Quiambao is a master artisan, having learned parol making early in his life.

He rose to become one of the best lantern makers in the City of San Fernando and was behind some of the giant lanterns that competed in the Giant Lantern Festival a few years back.