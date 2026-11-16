WORLD BANK, DBM DELEGATION VISITS PAMPANGA TO DISCUSS DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

Representatives of the World Bank and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) visited the Pampanga Capitol on Friday, November 13, to learn about the provincial government's development programs, funding utilization, and opportunities for collaboration.

The provincial government said the delegation visited the Lubao Diagnostic Center, where discussions focused on the implementation of the province’s 14-Point Development Agenda and the use of government funds for public projects and services.

The Capitol added that the visiting officials recognized the its use of local funds, the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF), and assistance from national government agencies in implementing development projects.

The DBM Central Office delegation included Undersecretary Ryan Lita and Rainier Diaz.

The DBM Regional Office III was represented by Regional Director Ning Abesamis, Jenina Pineda, and Reginald Sicat.

The World Bank delegation included Yuko Ari-a, Jamie Bo-ex, Michael Winter, Anirudh Rajeskcar, and Tata Martinez.

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda and other local officials welcomed the delegates.

The Capitol said the Lubao Diagnostic Center received P50 million from the LGSF and an additional P13 million from the provincial government’s funds.

Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital Medical Chief Dr. Monserrat Chichioco, for her part, discussed the center’s operations, facilities, and healthcare services during the visit.

The provincial government said the meeting also explored possible cooperation with national and international institutions to support the improvement of healthcare facilities, development programs, and public services in the province.