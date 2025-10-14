World-Class Golf: Dustin Johnson Headlines International Series Philippines Presented by BingoPlus

​Get ready for a world-class golf experience! The International Series Philippines, presented by BingoPlus, the country's leading digital entertainment platform, is gearing up to be the grandest golf tournament of the year.

​The tournament will take place from October 23 to 26 at the prestigious Sta. Elena Golf Club. The competition is set to be tougher than ever with the participation of former World No. 1 and two-time Major champion Dustin Johnson, a six-time World Golf Championships winner. His presence, along with other top golfers, will undoubtedly intensify the rivalry as he showcases his skills on the Sta. Elena greens.

​Ticket Information: See Dustin Johnson Live

​As a champion of providing quality entertainment, BingoPlus is giving Filipino golf fans the chance to watch Dustin Johnson and other elite players live.

• ​Free Admission: Golf enthusiasts can enjoy two days of top-tier performance on October 23 and 24 absolutely free.

• ​To get your free tickets, simply visit smtickets.com, search for "This is Everything" International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus, and log in to your SM Tickets account to purchase the free tickets.

• ​Paid Admission: Tickets for the final two days, October 25 and 26, are available for \text{PHP } 1,200 per day.

​Supporting Filipino Sports and Entertainment

​BingoPlus is elevating the stage to support the development of Filipino sports talent, giving local players a platform to demonstrate their potential on the world stage. This event is a call to commemorate this achievement and support our regional artists as they attempt to make history on the global scene. It's time to swing for the Filipino sports dream!

​DigiPlus Interactive Corp. pioneered digital entertainment in the Philippines and introduced leading platforms like BingoPlus and ArenaPlus, widely known for their engaging experiences in interactive gaming and sports entertainment. DigiPlus also operates GameZone, with more platforms to come. For more information, visit [www.digiplus.com](https://www.digiplus.com).