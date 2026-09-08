WorldSkills PH Clark 2026 opens

The WorldSkills Philippines Clark 2026 has opened with a call to strengthen skills development as a key driver of workforce readiness, employment opportunities, and investor confidence.
The opening ceremony, held at the SMX Convention Center Ballroom, brought together top technical-vocational competitors, experts, government officials, and industry stakeholders for the national skills competition.
Clark Development Corporation (CDC) President Agnes Devanadera underscored the importance of investing in human capital, saying skills development complements formal education and helps in ensuring that workers are equipped with the competencies required by industries.
“Investing in human capital shows sincerity in governance. Skills are the real currency of opportunity,” Devanadera said.
She added that Clark Freeport is home to more than 1,200 locators and around 151,000 workers, making workforce development essential in sustaining the growth of businesses and investments in the area.
The CDC official highlighted the role of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) in bridging industry requirements and workforce capabilities.
“We must have the right skilled workers, the right skilled employees. That is the importance of what TESDA is doing, and the importance of this competition,” she said.
Devanadera also emphasized that practical skills are important alongside academic credentials, particularly as industries seek workers capable of meeting evolving workplace demands.
The competition reinforces the Philippines’ position as an investment destination by showcasing its skilled, disciplined, and English-proficient workforce.
The forthcoming TESDA Innovation Center in Clark is also expected to expand access to technical-vocational training and skills development opportunities for residents in the community.
TESDA Secretary and Director General Jose Francisco “Kiko” Benitez said WorldSkills Philippines Clark 2026 follows the branding, format, and standards of WorldSkills International, giving Filipino competitors a clearer pathway from local competitions to the ASEAN, Asian, and global stages.
“When we compete, we push the envelope further than we have ever done before. We blur the line between the possible and the impossible,” Benitez said.
He described the competition as a showcase of the country’s technical-vocational talent and the workers whose skills contribute to nation-building.
WorldSkills Philippines Clark 2026 features 298 top regional qualifiers from 18 regions competing in 30 skill areas under six major sectors: Information and Communication Technology; Manufacturing and Engineering Technology; Construction and Building Technology; Social and Personal Services; Creative Arts and Fashion; and Transportation and Logistics.
Formerly known as the Philippine National Skills Competition (PNSC), the event has adopted the framework and standards of WorldSkills International as part of efforts to prepare Filipino skilled workers for regional and international competitions.