WorldSkills PH Clark 2026 opens

The WorldSkills Philippines Clark 2026 has opened with a call to strengthen skills development as a key driver of workforce readiness, employment opportunities, and investor confidence.

The opening ceremony, held at the SMX Convention Center Ballroom, brought together top technical-vocational competitors, experts, government officials, and industry stakeholders for the national skills competition.

Clark Development Corporation (CDC) President Agnes Devanadera underscored the importance of investing in human capital, saying skills development complements formal education and helps in ensuring that workers are equipped with the competencies required by industries.

“Investing in human capital shows sincerity in governance. Skills are the real currency of opportunity,” Devanadera said.