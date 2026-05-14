WSP Inc PR firm wins Bronze Stevie Award

WSP Inc., an award-winning Philippine-based public relations agency, has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award for the Innovation in Media Relations category during the 13th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 24 years.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the winners were celebrated during a gala awards ceremony held in Macau.

More than 1,000 nominations from organizations across the Asia-Pacific region were considered this year in categories including the Corporate Communications and Public Relations-Innovation in Media Relations category.

WSP’s campaign for Asia Dengue Voice and Action’s (ADVA) Asia Dengue Summit in Manila earned praise from judges for breaking away from traditional scientific summit formats.

The agency designed a breakout roundtable discussion that transformed complex dengue science into media-friendly messaging.

As Dr. Rose Capeding, one of the summit’s panelists, shared, “The press conference shifted the people’s sentiments towards vigilance rather than fear.”

“It is truly an honor to be recognized once again by a prestigious organization such as the Stevies. Accolades like this not only inspire our team but also strengthen our partnership with clients who trust us to deliver effective communication for their programs,” said Diana Lesaca, Chairman and President of WSP.

The ADVA Asia Dengue Summit, themed Toward Zero Dengue Deaths: Science, Strategy, and Solidarity, convened global health leaders, researchers, and advocates to provide solutions, foster collaboration, and encourage public commitment to eliminate dengue.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide serving as judges from December through February.

“The 13th Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards saw an outstanding level of participation and excellence,” said Maggie Miller, President of the Stevie Awards. “This year’s winners have demonstrated remarkable innovation, creativity, and resilience, and we commend them for raising the bar. We’re delighted to honor many of these organizations and individuals at our awards ceremony.”