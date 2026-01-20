Yanson’s Support for Sports Drives Record Run at NDRC

What began as a motorsports milestone has also highlighted the growing role of private sector patronage in sports development and technology transfer, following a record-breaking performance by Bacolod-based racers at the 2026 National Drag Racing Championship (NDRC).

At the opening leg of the national series held at Clark International Speedway, Mark Yanson, Carlo Tinsay and US-based tuner Omar Crespo broke a 12-year-old Philippine front-wheel-drive record, clocking an official time of 8.824 seconds in the 400-meter sprint.

Behind the achievement was the support of Leo Rey Yanson, chairman of the Yanson Group of Bus Companies, whose long-standing advocacy for sports development and technical excellence played a key role in the team’s preparation.

Yanson, known for emphasizing craftsmanship, precision, and engineering discipline in the public transport sector, invited Crespo — a respected drag racer and high-performance vehicle tuner based in Orlando, Florida — to collaborate with the Bacolod racers and introduce advanced automotive tuning techniques more commonly seen in international racing circuits.

Crespo, who represents Area 51 Car Racers, brought global best practices in performance tuning that proved decisive in the team’s record-setting run against nearly 100 entries from across the country.

“Seeing Bacolod achieve an official record makes me truly happy,” said Leo Rey Yanson.

“It’s a testament to what can be achieved when passion for sport is matched by discipline, skill, and teamwork.”

For Yanson, the motorsports collaboration reflects a broader philosophy that extends beyond racing. The same attention to detail and engineering rigor applied in high-performance vehicles, he noted, mirrors the standards upheld by the Yanson Group in building and maintaining public transport fleets nationwide.

“We’re humbled and proud,” said racers Mark Yanson and Carlo Tinsay. “This record is not just ours — it belongs to Bacolod. Getting an official Philippine record is a dream come true.”

Although the racers will not compete in the remaining legs of the NDRC season, their primary goal was to secure an official Philippine record — a milestone they successfully achieved.

Under NDRC rules, winners are determined through a combination of outright speed, bracket racing, the Quick 8 shootout, and official national records. The Bacolod team’s performance reset the benchmark for front-wheel-drive drag racing, ending a record drought that had lasted more than a decade.

Beyond the track, the achievement underscores how private sector support, international collaboration, and technical craftsmanship can help elevate Philippine sports — and position local talent to compete at the highest levels.