Yap clarifies Comelec order

Tarlac City Mayor Susan Yap has issued a statement on social media on October 23, Wednesday, clarifying reports about a Commission on Elections (COMELEC) en banc decision declaring her ineligible for the position of Tarlac City mayor.

The COMELEC en banc ruling, promulgated on October 22, 2025, granted the motion for reconsideration filed by petitioners Amado S. De Leon and Jay-Ar Capulong Navarro.

The petitioners argued that Yap failed to meet the mandatory one-year residency requirement under Section 39(a) of the Local Government Code.

The Commission’s main finding centered on Yap alleged failure to establish domicile in Barangay Tibag, Tarlac City, as required by law.

As a result, the COMELEC annulled her proclamation following the May 2025 elections.

Before serving as Tarlac City mayor, Yap previously held the positions of Governor of Tarlac Province and Representative of the province’s Second District.

Yap clarified that the issue stemmed from a previous case already resolved by the COMELEC on April 14, 2025, before the elections.

She said that the earlier ruling had already affirmed her residency in Tarlac City.

“As of now, our office has not yet officially received a copy of the COMELEC En Banc decision,” Yap stated. “Once we formally receive it, we will use all legal means available to us to defend the truth.”

Despite the controversy, Yap said she will continue to serve the people of Tarlac City.

“Despite everything, my dedication to serve every Tarlaqueño with honesty and sincerity remains steadfast,” she said.

Yap thanked her constituents for their trust and support. The mayor assured them that her administration will not be distracted by political challenges.

“We will not stop providing services that always put people first,” she said.

Yap reaffirmed her promise of ‘serbisyong mayap’ good governance centered on the welfare of the people.