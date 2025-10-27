Yap: 'I am not worried, but rather determined"

Unfazed by the Comelec decision disqualifying her from post, Tarlac City Mayor Susan Yap vowed to continue serving her constituents.

“I am not worried, pero sabi ko nga, determinado ako. I have always served the people of Tarlac not with myself in mind. Hindi ko iniisip ang sarili ko. Kaya nga itong battle that we are going through right now is not about me. I cannot let your voices and your confidence, yung trust na binigay nyo po sa akin, hindi po namin pwedeng isabalewala yun. Boses nyo ang ipaglalaban ko,” Yap told some 12,000 supporters who gathered at the Tarlac Cathedral and at the premises of the Mayor’s Office to show their support to the mayor.

A Mass was held on Monday morning (October 27) at the San Sebastian Cathedral as members of the Tarlac Clergy offered prayers for Yap, following the COMELEC En Banc ruling disqualifying here over residency issues.

After the mass, officiated by Tarlac Bishop Roberto Mallari, Yap delivered her message and said that she is not worried but rather determined.

Yap said that she and her team will exhaust all legal remedies to contest the COMELEC decision.

“I have trust in our justice system so in these next few days, keep up the prayers para maliwanagan sila. If they only know what I know, and what we’ve gone through doon sa legal team namin. We find it a little…basta, maganda ang laban,” Yap pointed-out.

On April 14, 2025, the COMELEC second division said it found no strong evidence to support the disqualification petition filed by former board member and Tarlac city hall radio broadcaster Amado de Leon and Tibag Barangay Captain Jay-Ar Navarro.

The duo questioned Yap’s residency status.

The COMELEC ruled that the statements submitted by the petitioners lacked merit and were deemed to be motivated by personal interest.

The resolution was signed by Presiding Commissioner Rey E. Bulay and Commissioners Nelson J. Celis and Noli R. Pipo.

The League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP)-Tarlac Chapter passed a resolution expressing support for Yap.

Present during the mass and at the Mayor’s Office were Tarlac Governor Christian Tell Yap, Vice Governor Estelita Aquino, Board Members Joy Lamorena, Pearl Pacada, Harmes Sembrano and Luke Paragarigan, LMP President and San Manuel Mayor Donya Tesoro, Roseller Toledo of San Clemente, Joyce Agustin of Camiling, Bong Tan of Sta. Ignacia, Jun Pobre Jr. of Mayantoc, Kat Roxas of Paniqui, RB Aquino of Moncada, Epoy Balmores of Pura, Celso Banag of Ramos, Romeo Capitulo of San Jose, May Eclar of Gerona, Rex Villa Agustin of Victoria, Venus Jordan of La Paz and Roseller Rodriguez of Capas, and other officials. |via TS