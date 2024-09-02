YES, the much-awaited “ber” months start in September and the Christmas carols are on again.

The Philippines is probably the only country in the world which welcomes Christmas very early with too much enthusiasm.

The month of September is the start of the quarter which ushers in the near end of 2024 and introduces the new year 2025, an election year.

All of us are expecting that the year 2025 would bring us prosperity and freedom from want and stress and always dream of improved lives and a secure future.

Christmas 2024 is around the corner and this month of September will see people shopping around. Ang Saya!

# # #

An achiever versus a pretender. Between an achiever and someone who has yet to develop close ties with the city residents who will the voters choose as their candidate in 2025?

City Mayor Crisostomo C. Garbo has achieved so much for Mabalacat City residents in his daily interaction with individuals seeking relief in their needs: medical, surgery, confinement, financial etc.

On various occasions, I have seen at close range how fast Mayor Cris disposes of his constituents’ paperwork and referrals without the latter waiting for hours

On the other side, his probable opponent Atty. Geld has not maintained close contact with the needy and poor city residents. True, he has presided over passing resolutions and ordinances for the betterment of the city but the impact is limited to the recipients/subjects of the said resolutions/ordinances.

The daily callers at the city hall stand as testimony to the big help and assistance dispensed with by Mayor Garbo.

Some come as early as 5 a.m. and as soon as Mayor Garbo arrives, he promptly attends to all the callers.

# # #

In the next election, there might be some changes in the Sangguniang Panlungsod with the anticipated addition of Poblacion barangay chairman Elmer “Totong” Mendiola who brings with him his impressive credentials as barangay chairman of Barangay Población. Probable additions might be Ike Morales and “Pogi” Erol Soliven.