Yokohama donates hygiene kits to Mabalacat students

MABALACAT CITY – THE Yokohama Tire Philippines, Inc. (YTPI) recently distributed hygiene kits to 500 students at Mauaque Resettlement High School (MRHS) in Mabalacat City, Pampanga.

The firm said the kits are expected to encourage proper hygiene practices among students.

YTPI executives, including Masatsugu Nishimon, Executive Vice President for Administration Division; Geraldine Bautista, Corporate Planning and Business Operations Manager; and Eden Mago, Public Relations and General Services Manager, attended the event.

Also present were Dr. Babylin D. Manuel, School Principal, and faculty members.

Nishimon stressed the significance of the project.

“Many children in our community lack essential hygiene products like soap, toothpaste, and clean towels. I am proud to support this effort to enhance their health and emphasize the importance of hygiene.”

The event featured a Proper Hygiene Orientation, conducted by YTPI Medical Services Unit staff member Jeffrey Lipatan. He provided students with self-care guidance.

Each hygiene kit included a toothbrush, toothpaste, alcohol spray, face towel, bar soap, and Potassium Alum (Tawas) powder, along with a usage guide.

The recipients were students from grades 7-10 and those in the Transition category.

“Maintaining cleanliness helps protect us from illnesses. We hope these hygiene kits inspire you to be more diligent and enthusiastic on your studies," Bautista said.

This initiative, led by the YTPI Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Team, underscores the firm's commitment to provide the students' their needs.

The project is expected to promote good hygiene, and support health and well-being in the school and at home.