Yokohama Tire supports 3 schools in Mabalacat

The Yokohama Tire Philippines, Inc. (YTPI), through its “Yokohama Cares” program extended assistance to three public schools in Mabalacat City.

The beneficiaries in the program include the Canidha Elementary School; Marcos Village Elementary School; and Pila Elementary School.

The YTPI said they're programs were prepared according to the needs of the schools.

These projects were organized by the firm's Public Relations-Community Service Relations (PR-CSR) Team, headed by Geraldine Bautista, Corporate Planning and Business Operations Department Manager.

The company said the initiative is part of its CSR efforts to support education and community development.

The Canidha Elementary School (CES) in Barangay Camachiles received chairs and tables for the Kindergarten and Grade 1 students; painting supplies to help refresh the school facilities; and cleaning materials to promote a safe and hygienic environment.

Their common restroom was also renovated, under the program

Marcos Village Elementary School (MVES) in Marcos Villag on the other hand received equipment, cleaning items, and painting materials.

Classroom improvement works were likewise undertaken to help create a more comfortable conducive space for students.

The third school, Pila Elementary School (PES) in Barangay Duquit was provided with painting supplies for the classroom walls, roofing, and chairs, along with cleaning products and tools.