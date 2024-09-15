Young artists join Porac workshop

PORAC — The Arts and Crafts Workshop Exhibit, hosted by the Municipal Government of Porac, has attracted some 30 young individuals who were mentored by homegrown artists.

The participants aged 7 to 15 years gathered at the Bayung Porac Mini Park over the weekend.

They were mentored by Visual Artist Herminigildo Pineda.

The young artists were taught about the basics of visual arts.

“Their creativity shone through in an on-the-spot painting activity, showcasing the unique perspectives of Porac’s youth assisted by our Porac Young Artists,” the Porac Municpal Tourism Office said.

There were also a local souvenir producers trade fair and live entertainment during the event.

These activities are in line with the celebration of the National Tourism Month this September .