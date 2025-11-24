Young artists paint WPS murals in Subic

Young artists led by the winners of the Poster Making Contest held in July 2025 at SM Clark created murals about the West Philippine Sea (WPS) in Subic, Zambales.

The mural painting, hosted by the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA), is aimed to deepen understanding of the historical, environmental, and economic significance of the WPS.

The event was organized by the Armed Forces of the Philippines Northern Luzon Command, Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, other regional line agencies, and the municipal government of Subic as part of the continuing observance of the Maritime and Archipelagic Nation Awareness Month.

The murals were created by the winners of the Poster Making Contest held in July 2025 at SM Clark as part of the WPS Victory Day celebration which included two student artists from Tarlac National High School and one professional engineer from Nueva Ecija.

“The mural painting activity held from November 18 to 19 in Barangay Calapacuan serves as more than a creative community endeavor—it stands as a vibrant, community-driven platform for raising awareness, fostering patriotism, and reinforcing public support for the Philippines’ sovereign rights in the WPS,” said NICA Regional Director Ulysses Untalan.

“Through imagery highlighting Philippine maritime heritage, the importance of resource protection and the struggles of local coastal communities, the murals serve as enduring reminders of what is at stake in the WPS,” he added.