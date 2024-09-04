Young farmers trade fair held in Angeles City

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Department of Agriculture (DA) hosted this year’s Young Farmers Challenge (YFC) Awardees Trade Fair at the MarQuee Mall Activity Center over the weekend.

The agency said the event showcased the fresh and quality products of young agri entrepreneurs.

The event was held through the Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division (AMAD) of DA.

Some 35 YFC awardees from each province in Central Luzon participated in the activity.

AMAD Chief Carmencita Nogoy said the trade fair is a special KADIWA for the YFC awardees. It is also part of their training in proper product marketing.

"We are not only looking for sales here. We are here to exchange ideas with exhibitors from different provinces," Nogoy said.

Senior Agriculturist Sherwin Manlapaz said that trade fairs are essential for growing micro enterprises into small and medium enterprises.

The DA invited owners of small and medium enterprises and provincial agribusiness coordinators to share their inputs among the participants on proper business handling.