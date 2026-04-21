Your Vibe, Your Tribe: SM Supermalls Drops New Anthem “Gala To The Max” by DNA

MANILA, Philippines, 12th April 2026 - Forget the usual mall run; it’s time for a total vibe check. SM Supermalls, in an electrifying partnership with StarPop, has officially pulled the curtain back on its newest anthem, “Gala To The Max.” Performed by the rising group DNA, the track is more than just a catchy earworm; it’s a tribute to the way we hang out today.
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The message is clear: SM isn't just a place to buy things. It’s your "third space." It’s where you meet the crew, find your community, and—as the song says—live life to the max at your most loved mall.
More Than a Destination, It’s a Mood. “Gala To The Max” captures the essence of what it means to visit SM. Whether you’re there for a fitness milestone, a deep dive into your favorite fandom, a gaming marathon, or just a chill afternoon with your furbabies, SM remains the ultimate backdrop for every subculture.
SM Supermalls Executive Vice President for Marketing JonJon San Agustin emphasizes that the mall is an extension of the shoppers' identity, "At SM, we’ve always been about creating spaces where memories are made. With ‘Gala To The Max,’ we’re celebrating that unique energy our shoppers bring. It’s about your vibe and your tribe. Whether you're here to play, shop, or just hang out, we want you to feel that this is your space, the most loved mall that truly fits your lifestyle."
The Soundtrack to Your Next LSS
Produced alongside StarPop, the track features the high-energy vocals of DNA, a trio of sisters composed of Ezri, Julia, and Tasha. The song is designed to be the definitive background score for every TikTok transition and weekend hangout.
Join the Movement
The official rollout begins this weekend across all SM malls nationwide. With more music and more reasons to stay longer than you planned, SM is officially calling on the community to show off their moves. Come as you are, bring your tribe, and show the world how you gala to the max.
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About SM Supermalls
SM Supermalls is evolving—shaping how people live, connect, and experience life today. More than a place to shop, it is the country’s most loved mall and an everyday destination designed around the lifestyles, passions, and needs of Filipino communities, delivering new finds, fresh concepts, and meaningful experiences, All For You.
As one of Southeast Asia’s largest mall developers and operators, with 90 malls in the Philippines and 8 in China, SM Supermalls continues to evolve its spaces, experiences, and partnerships, building destinations that grow with communities and remain trusted, relevant, and loved for generations. Your Most Loved Supermall, SM — All For You.