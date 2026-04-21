Your Vibe, Your Tribe: SM Supermalls Drops New Anthem “Gala To The Max” by DNA

MANILA, Philippines, 12th April 2026 - Forget the usual mall run; it’s time for a total vibe check. SM Supermalls, in an electrifying partnership with StarPop, has officially pulled the curtain back on its newest anthem, “Gala To The Max.” Performed by the rising group DNA, the track is more than just a catchy earworm; it’s a tribute to the way we hang out today.

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The message is clear: SM isn't just a place to buy things. It’s your "third space." It’s where you meet the crew, find your community, and—as the song says—live life to the max at your most loved mall.

More Than a Destination, It’s a Mood. “Gala To The Max” captures the essence of what it means to visit SM. Whether you’re there for a fitness milestone, a deep dive into your favorite fandom, a gaming marathon, or just a chill afternoon with your furbabies, SM remains the ultimate backdrop for every subculture.