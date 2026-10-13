Youth fest showcases Kapampangan culture

Young Angeleños showcased their talents, creativity, and cultural pride during the Angeles City Youth Fest 2026.

The event featured interactive activities, cultural performances, and a local fashion showcase at the city's Heritage District on Monday, October 12.

The festival highlighted the artistry of young performers through musical and dance presentations featuring Kwerdas Angeleño Rondalla of the City College of Angeles (CCA), Sinukwan Kapampangan, Sayaw Angeleño Dance Troupe, Tinig Angeleño Quartet, and students from Francisco G. Nepomuceno Memorial High School, Angeles City National High School, Systems Plus College Foundation, Angeles City National Trade School, and Republic Central Colleges, among others.

Meanwhile, the Piblas Kapampangan fashion showcase brought together local designers and creatives, including XAKURA, Obra ni Sia, Jser Leon, by JamDavid, and Mato Rodrigo, who presented collections ranging from contemporary designs and streetwear to pieces inspired by Kapampangan culture and personal identity.

Organized by the Angeles City Youth Office and the Angeles City Tourism Office, Mayor Carmelo “Jon” B. Lazatin II said the festival aims to provide young Angeleños and local creatives with opportunities to express their talents, ideas, and cultural identity.