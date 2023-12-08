Youth group gives free slippers to students

SANTA RITA -- Sunlag Kayanakan, a youth group from Santa Rita town, distributed free slippers to 430 pupils of San Isidro Elementary School here the other day.

The slipper came from the donors who supported the youth group's political line up in the last Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections.

SK kagawad Hancy Ian Mariano said the donation is a fulfillment of their promise to help students of their elementary school here.

The program also benefited pupils under the Special Education Program of the said elementary school.

Mariano said that families of the barangay donated resources for the purchase of the slippers.

Mariano mentioned the families of the Orsua-Mariano, Ferrer, Vergara, Batas, Garcia, Gopez, Lusung, Santos and Kapitana Violeta Angeles.