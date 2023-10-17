Youth leaders undergo disaster resiliency training

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) hosted a disaster resiliency training for youth leaders, youth development council members from local government units and state workers.

The program is aimed to promote awareness in disaster preparedness and resiliency building.

The event was attended by 120 youth representatives and state workers from Balanga City, Bataan.

The event featured lectures and discussions on disaster risk reduction (DRR) and resilience building, as well as the fundamentals of DRR action plan, according to the DENR.

The agency said that the topics discussed during the three-day workshop include The Basics of Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, Future’s Thinking in DRRM, Shaping Tomorrow’s Green Campaigners, and Youth Experiences in the Field of Disaster Management.

The DENR added that participants also took part in a number of exercises and workshops designed to improve their appreciation of the subject matter.

Aside from DENR officials, youth and disaster resilience experts from the non-government organization U-INSPIRE discussed the value of disaster resilience during the event.

The DENR also hosted an exhibit of various natural wonders of Bataan.