Youth urged to take action on WPS, national security

The Armed Forces of the Philippines Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency or NICA called on Kapampangan youth to uphold the country’s sovereignty and territorial rights in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) and national security.

The two agencies gathered some 1,200 students on a one-day Information Education Campaign (IEC) at Duquit National High School in Mabalacat, Pampanga.

IEC forms part of the AFP’s Communication Plan “Mulat,” which aims to educate the public about the truth behind China’s misinformation and operations in the WPS.

The program emphasizes the importance of patriotism, unity, and collective action in defending the country’s maritime sovereignty.

Colonel Enrique Rafael, group commander of the 1CRG CRSAFP, highlighted the significance of the campaign amid China’s "illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive activities" in the WPS.

"Protecting the Philippines' maritime territory, especially the West Philippine Sea, is not just a military or political duty but a generational responsibility that begins with youth awareness and action. We aim to further strengthen the youth's understanding of their role in building a peaceful and better nation," he said.

"Protecting the Philippines' maritime territory, especially the West Philippine Sea, is not just a military or political duty but a generational responsibility that begins with youth awareness and action. We aim to further strengthen the youth's understanding of their role in building a peaceful and better nation," the military official added.

Duquit National High School Principal Raquiel Del Mando said the campaign is a learning opportunity for students.

"We feel fortunate to have this opportunity to keep our students informed about the West Philippine Sea and national security," he said.