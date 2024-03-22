Zambales farmers get e-titles, agri equipment

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---Farmers from Zambales province received their electronic titles (e-titles) from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) and Multi-Purpose Solar Drying Trays from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

Some 29 farmers in Botolan town were awarded the E-titles covering more than 69 hectares of land located in Barangay Poonbato.

The DAR Zambales Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Office said that the World Bank-funded Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) project aims to secure farmers in the land they are cultivating and strengthen their rights as beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, farmers' groups received planting tool kits for schools and tools from the DOST under the agency’s Community Empowerment through Science and Technology (CEST) program.

The CEST program aims to provide livelihood, alleviate poverty in remote communities, and boost their agricultural endeavors.

The three farmers' associations are the Uacon Labnoy Farmers Association and Uacon Fisherfolks Associations from Candelaria, and the Samahang Magsasaka ng Daligan Irrigators Association Inc. from Subic.

Meanwhile, the recipients of the planting tool kits are Bihawo Elementary School in Botolan, and Omaya Elementary School in San Narciso.

The DOST said each kit contains primary agricultural tools such as spade or squarehead shovels, pointed shovels, rake hoes, grab forks, scythe bolos, hand trowels, trowel forks, mixed soil media, and a variety of seed packs.

The agency said the planting tool kits will promote a sustainable and self-sufficient Gulayan sa Paaralan for 5 students with a hands-on learning experience about agriculture while promoting healthy eating habits.