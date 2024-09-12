Zambales folks receive land titles from DENR

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Central Luzon office said that it has distributed land titles to residents in Masinloc town in Zambales province.

The titles cover some 58,625 square meters and facilitated through the “Titling on Wheels” initiative of the DENR.

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo said the program aims “to expedite the processing and issuance of public land patents to qualified beneficiaries, allowing the agency's frontline service more accessible to the public.”

“Since January of this year, the DENR here has already distributed over 1,400 residential and agricultural land titles covering over 600 hectares of land in Central Luzon,” Pablo said.