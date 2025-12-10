‘Zero Accident’ firms in Clark recognized

Six companies operating inside the Clark Freeport were recently honored by the Department of Labor and Employment Region III (DOLE-3) for recording “zero accident."

Geraldine Panlilio, DOLE-3 Regional Director, said the awardees implemented safety protocols and preventive measures, and fostering a culture of vigilance among workers.

The companies recognized under the program were SIA Engineering (Philippines) from the aviation sector; Montpac Global Solutions Inc. and Travel + Leisure Global Support Services Phils., Inc. from the IT-BPM sector; and APEM Philippines Inc., Troycor Lighting Corporation, and Coronation Premium Manufacturing Inc. from the manufacturing sector.

Panlilio reaffirmed the department’s commitment to help industries sustain safe and productive workplaces.

She said that industrial peace is vital to business growth and continued job generation.

“We assure you that we will do our best to promote and maintain industrial peace because this is an important ingredient for companies to keep productive employees who can earn more, expand, and generate more jobs for the Filipino people,” she said.

The awarding ceremony coincided with the affirmation of the newly elected officers of the Industrial Tripartite Council (ITC).

The event was attended by hundreds of employees and employers from the aviation, IT-BPM, and manufacturing sectors.