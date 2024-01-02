1 cracker death, 2 hurt due to indiscriminate firing in Pangasinan

MALASIQUI, Pangasinan – Police recorded a total of 65 firecracker-related incidents in the province of Pangasinan with one fatality from Dec. 21, 2023 to Jan. 1, 2024, and one indiscriminate firing incident during the New Year revelry.

In a phone interview on Monday, Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPO) public relations officer Capt. Renante dela Cruz said of the 65 victims, 33 are adults and 32 are minors.

“Karamihan dun sa mga bata ay namulot pero yong mga adult ay nagpaputok (Most of the children who were victims picked up unexploded firecrackers but the adults were active users),” he said.

The causes of injuries were "kwitis", "whistle bomb", "five star", "boga", and exploded fountains among others, he added.

Dela Cruz said most of the victims were sent home after being treated at the hospitals but 11 of them are still undergoing treatment.

In Barangay Malued, Dagupan City, 17 persons were injured and one died when firecrackers stored at a house under construction exploded after one of the victims lit a cigarette during a drinking session on Dec. 25.

The impact of the blast affected a total of 21 houses. The police did not reveal the name of the fatality.

The Pangasinan PPO said the total of 65 firecracker-related incidents was 41 percent higher than the 38 posted in the same period last year.

Dela Cruz also said the indiscriminate firing incident occurred during the New Year revelry in Barangay Longos, San Fabian town, hurting two individuals.

“Two individuals sustained injuries in the right back and left side of the head, respectively due to the indiscriminate firing that occurred at 2:45 a.m. today (Jan. 1). There were witnesses and the suspect was arrested,” he said.

The victims are now in stable condition while the suspect identified as Kempee Serran Marcella, is under police custody.

Based on the investigation, there were eight fired 9-millimeter cartridge cases recovered from the site. However, the firearm used has not yet been recovered.

Meanwhile, a fire razed a house and a junk shop in Barangay Mayombo, Dagupan City at dawn Monday. (PNA)