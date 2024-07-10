4 female suspects in P50-M estafa case nabbed in Pangasinan

MALASIQUI, Pangasinan – Four female suspects were arrested in Rosales, Pangasinan on Monday afternoon in relation to a syndicated estafa case involving about PHP50 million in investments.

In an interview on Tuesday, M/Sgt. Gemma Reyes, assistant investigator at the Rosales Police Station, said the suspects aged between 21 and 25 have a warrant of arrest issued by the Rosales Regional Trial Court Branch 53 on June 28. No bail was recommended.

“They were admin (administrative) staff. They transacted with the investors. Their scheme was to double or triple the investment money of the victims,” she said.

She said the warrant of arrest did not allow the suspects to post bail.

Pangasinan Police Provincial Office information officer Capt. Renan dela Cruz said the victims became suspicious when the promised earnings stopped coming in.

“They would invest a certain amount and it would generate income in a matter of days without them doing anything. At first, they were receiving the promised amount but eventually, it stopped and they could no longer get their money back,” he added. (PNA)