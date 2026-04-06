67 crashes, 14 drowning cases logged in CL during Holy Week

The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO-3) recorded 67 vehicular accidents and 14 drowning cases across Central Luzon during the Holy Week.

Brigadier General Jess B. Mendez, PRO-3 director, said the incidents are part of the 140 total cases logged from March 29 to April 5, at the height of travel and outdoor activities.

Mendez did not disclose the specific locations of the incidents nor the conditions of the victims.

“While the overall situation remains manageable, we cannot ignore that drowning incidents are preventable. A moment of negligence can cost a life. We urge everyone to be more cautious, especially in beaches and swimming areas,” he said.

Mendez added that drowning cases typically rise during long holidays due to increased participation in water-related activities.

“We have deployed our personnel in key areas to ensure immediate response and visibility. This is part of our commitment to keep our communities safe—serbisyong mabilis, tapat, at nararamdaman,” Mendez said.

Authorities reiterated their call for vigilance and that simple precautions may prevent the loss of life, especially during the summer season.