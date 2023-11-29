Alaminos City aligns tourism code with DOT’s standards

MALASIQUI, Pangasinan – The city government of Alaminos City has revised its tourism code to align it with Department of Tourism’s standards to benefit both the tourists and the workers.

"We will also have local accreditation but we will be using local registration form. We will have initial categorization of the establishment's classification according to the DOT standard," City Tourism and Cultural Affairs Office assistant head Rose Aruelo said in a phone interview on Tuesday.

The city government is set to implement the new tourism code starting Dec. 1.

Aside from business permit, the city government will now also require annual general liability insurance for guests, schedule of current rates and safety declaration certificate in compliance with the occupational safety and health standards among others, she said.

Fees at the Hundred Islands National Park (HINP) will also be changed in line with the new tourism code.

"Some fees were retained while some were increased. The rationale is for the development of the islands. The developments require higher amount of revenue for maintenance of facilities and cleanliness of areas," Aruelo said.

Registration fee for the day tour at HINP will be increased by PHP20 to PHP120 per person while the overnight tour registration will be PHP200 per person. The registration fee covers the environmental fee, entrance fee and insurance coverage.

Motor boat rates also have slight changes.

HINP will also offer starting Dec. 1 the island exclusivity package from PHP80,000 to PHP150,000 depending on the island and the schedule.

"The package will include security personnel, first aider, and helper to assist guests in the islands," Aruelo added. (PNA)