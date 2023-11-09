Authorities seize P2.9-M shabu, marijuana in La Union, Pangasinan

AUTHORITIES seized an estimated P837,420 worth of suspected methamphetamine, locally called shabu, in Bugallon town, Pangasinan and destroyed around P2.1 million worth of marijuana in San Gabriel town, La Union Wednesday night.

In a phone interview on Thursday, Bugallon police officer-in-charge Major Ramsey Canaban said the estimated 123.15 grams of suspected shabu was seized from Ken Mark Prado Bustillos, 31, after police officers, armed with a search warrant, went to his home in Barangay Umanday Wednesday night.

“He was identified as a drug personality, as a street pusher, but not a high-value target. He was being monitored by our intelligence unit and we did not expect the amount of illegal drugs confiscated from him,” he said.

Canaban said the suspect is reportedly supplying illegal drugs to other parts of the province and sources his supply from the National Capital Region.

Aside from the illegal drugs, some live ammunition were also seized from the suspect.

Meanwhile, the La Union Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit and other law enforcement agencies discovered a marijuana plantation in Sitio Nakawa, Barangay Lon-oy, San Gabriel town, La Union on Nov. 7.

Lt. Col. Benigno Sumawang, chief of Regional Public Information Office of the Ilocos Police Regional Office (PRO-1), said the operation resulted in the destruction of P2.1 million worth of marijuana plants and seedlings.

“There were a total of 8,500 pieces of fully grown marijuana plants and 10,500 marijuana seedlings from a total land area of 1,950 square meters,” he said. (PNA)