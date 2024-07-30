'Carina' leaves P247M damage to Pangasinan agri, infra

MALASIQUI, Pangasinan – The province of Pangasinan recorded an initial PHP222.5 million damage to infrastructure and PHP24.5 million on agriculture due to the effects of the southwest monsoon (habagat) enhanced by Super Typhoon Carina.

Citing reports gathered by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office from local government units (LGUs) as of July 26, Emergency Operations Center assistant director Pia Flores said in a phone interview on Tuesday that District 6 registered the highest infrastructure damage at PHP67 million.

It was followed by District 5, PHP42 million; District 4, PHP38.5 million; District 3, PHP14.5 million; District 1, PHP20.5 million, and District 2, PHP10 million.

Damage on other road dikes along Lingayen-San Carlos-Urbiztondo amounted to PHP30 million.

“They are mostly road dikes and dilapidated concrete and asphalt pavement,” Flores said.

In terms of agriculture, the estimated partial damage to high value crops reached PHP7.2 million, palay at PHP6 million and corn at PHP3.5 million.

Partial damage to fisheries reached PHP5 million while initial damages to livestock reached PHP2.8 million, bulk of which (PHP2.4 million) is in the municipality of Sto. Tomas.

Flores said there were also two totally destroyed houses in Sison and Bani towns while six houses in Binalonan, Bani, Dasol and Infanta towns were partially wrecked due to strong winds.

She said there were no reported casualties among the total 44,747 families or 183,608 individuals affected by the weather disturbance.

The last evacuees from Bugallon town returned to their homes on Monday while flooding in Mangatarem has receded.

The Pangasinan Provincial Health Office deployed medical teams to Mangatarem and Bautista upon the request of LGUs.

Medicines have been distributed to the affected families while the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office provided relief packs. (PNA)