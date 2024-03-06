Checkpoints, police visibility aim to deter road accidents in La Union

THE La Union Police Provincial Office (LPPO) has intensified visibility and the conduct of checkpoints to address the rising number of vehicular traffic incidents (VTIs).

A total of 872 VTIs with 88 deaths were recorded in the province in 2023, up from the 511 cases with 77 deaths reported in 2022.

“The causes of VTIs are mostly due to over speeding, driver under the influence of liquor or drugs, and running over or avoiding potholes, which caused them to lose control, miscalculations and distracted driving and lack of knowledge on traffic rules and regulations,” LPPO deputy provincial director for operations Lieutenant Colonel Arnold Ongachen said in an interview on Tuesday.

Land Transportation Office (LTO) - Ilocos Director Glorioso Daniel Martinez said in a statement that efforts have been made to address traffic safety concerns since the second half of 2023.

Last year, the regional LTO office launched the Driver Better to Enjoy Safe Travel (DBEST) campaign to further educate the public on safe driving practices. (PNA)