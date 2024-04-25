Dagupan's Bangus Fest to boost milkfish industry, economy, environment

DAGUPAN CITY – The ongoing Bangus Festival is anticipated to boost demand for milkfish after the usual lull following the Holy Week, and serve as additional springboard for economic activities and environmental awareness among residents and visitors.

Mayor Belen Fernandez, in an interview on Wednesday, said some 12,000 pieces or about 5,000 kilos of bangus will be grilled during the street party on April 30, the highlight of the annual festival that started on April 14.

"I don't think we have a problem with bangus production. The price, however, decrease due to demand," she said in Filipino, adding that the El Niño phenomenon has no significant effect on the bangus industry here.

To date, prices fresh bangus ranges between PHP140 to PHP150 per kilo from around PHP180-PHP200 during the Holy Week.

"We have observed that last year, the price of bangus increased after the festival. Many tourists go here and buy our delicious and famous bangus," Fernandez said.

She said they have also asked the consignacion (fish vendors) to source 90 percent of their supply from Dagupan and only 10 percent from other areas, to protect local producers.

"We also plan to set up areas where vendors could sell fresh bangus to attendees of the street party," she said.

The street party is also expected to draw thousands of crowd who would enable economic activity in the city as they will come to see local and national artists or celebrities and bands.

Other activities for the festival include the Barkada Fun Run Batik para ed Kalinisan na Dagupan (run for the cleanliness of Dagupan) on April 26, bangus rodeo, Bangusine or cookfest, river clean-up drive, mobile legend tournament, and the Gilon Gilon ed Baley street dancing competition.

Fernandez has assured the safety and security of the participants. (PNA)