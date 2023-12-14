DPWH completes infra projects in La Union

RESIDENTS of San Juan town in La Union are now benefiting from the completion of a P48.9-million flood mitigation project as well as a farm-to-market road since the third quarter of this year.

In an interview on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Ilocos public information officer Esperanza Tinaza said construction of the 192-linear-meter concrete dike along the riverbanks of Barangay Sta. Rosa in San Juan town started last Feb. 14 and was completed last August 30.

"The project aims to mitigate floods caused by the rise of the Baroro River during intense rainfall. Additionally, the dike will protect the land from erosion caused by the river, ultimately enhancing the safety of the residents situated along the riverbanks," she said.

Meanwhile, the DPWH has completed the concreting of a 483-meter farm-to-market road connecting Barangay Pao Sur to Barangay Pao Norte in San Fernando City, La Union.

"It aims to provide better access for farmers to reach local, regional, and national markets. With improved road connectivity, farmers will have increased opportunities to sell their products, leading to better economic prospects for the agricultural community," she said.

Construction started last April 18 and was completed last July 25.

Both projects were funded under the General Appropriations Act of 2023. (PNA)